Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $370,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE MDT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.47. 2,084,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.