Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 135 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.63. 2,626,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

