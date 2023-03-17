STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.54 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.00%.

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

