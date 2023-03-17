Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

