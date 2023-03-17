State Street (NYSE:STT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.68.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at State Street

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

