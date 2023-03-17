Status Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Status has a market cap of $108.56 million and $7.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00032005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002014 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00205967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,646.56 or 1.00153419 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0271571 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,193,865.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.