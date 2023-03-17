Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.27 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

