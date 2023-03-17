Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.78-$3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.78-3.82 EPS.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of STLD opened at $106.27 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

