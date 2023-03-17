Steven J. Planson Acquires 450 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Planson acquired 450 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $10,413.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $88,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.39. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

FMAO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

