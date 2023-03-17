Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SF. UBS Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SF traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.