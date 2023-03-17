Stifel Nicolaus Trims Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Target Price to C$15.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TSE TOT opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.25.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 197,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,711,215.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,433 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,000.96. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach bought 4,762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.58 per share, with a total value of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,281 shares in the company, valued at C$555,469.98. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 314,595 shares of company stock worth $2,717,501. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

