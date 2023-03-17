Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

