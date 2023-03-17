Stillwater Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.