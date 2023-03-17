Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. 828,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

