StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

