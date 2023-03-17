StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.40 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

