StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLFS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
BioLife Solutions Trading Down 7.0 %
NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
