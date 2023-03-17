StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLFS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $97,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.