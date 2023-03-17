StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

