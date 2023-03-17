StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 311,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,091 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $74,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

