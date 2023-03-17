StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 2,578,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.