StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSM. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of FSM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $966.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $28,400,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Get Rating

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

