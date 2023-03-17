StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 6,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Gravity has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $368.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gravity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gravity by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gravity by 108.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

