StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Hess Trading Down 1.3 %

Hess stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.22. 987,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,771. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Hess by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 646,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

