StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 2,464,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

