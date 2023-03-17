StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 2,464,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.