StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Stock Down 2.0 %

IRMD traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 22,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,323. The company has a market cap of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.03. IRadimed has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $211,243.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,190.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $211,243.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,190.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,787. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.