StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Stock Down 3.5 %

ITT stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.20. 286,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

