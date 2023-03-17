StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Kenon Price Performance

KEN stock remained flat at $28.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenon in the second quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

