StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,043. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. Leidos has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Leidos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,038,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,768,000 after buying an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

