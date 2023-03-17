StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 227,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $68.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

