StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 930,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,319. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 375,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in MFA Financial by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

