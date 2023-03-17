StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 930,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,319. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 375,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in MFA Financial by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.