StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Featured Articles

