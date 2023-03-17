StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

