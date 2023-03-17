StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

