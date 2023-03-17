StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
