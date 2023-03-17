StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWST. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. 223,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

