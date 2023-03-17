StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

