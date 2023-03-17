StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 249,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.