StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

HON stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,177. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

