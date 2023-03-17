StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.86. 342,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,632. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

