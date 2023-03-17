StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.77. 76,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.56. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

