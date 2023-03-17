StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 175,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,706. Navigator has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Get Navigator alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Navigator by 11.0% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.