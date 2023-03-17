StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
