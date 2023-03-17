StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

