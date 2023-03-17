StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 381,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

