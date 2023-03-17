StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.7 %

URBN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 216,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,755. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

