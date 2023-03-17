Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 4.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

