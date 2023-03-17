Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a market cap of $630.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

