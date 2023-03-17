Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

