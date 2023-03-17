StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. StoneCo updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $15.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $97,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $14,634,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $1,649,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
