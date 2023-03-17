STP Price Tops $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $91.42 million and $20.13 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,845.91 or 1.00087483 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04835411 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,029,361.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.