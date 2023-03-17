Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.13

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as low as $18.97. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 28,270 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratus Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
