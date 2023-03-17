Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.13

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as low as $18.97. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 28,270 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratus Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

